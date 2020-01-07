Linda Mary Blauert, 76, passed away in peace holding her son John’s hand with Cammie, James, Liz and Sasha, her poodle, by her side on January 5, 2020, in Elk River, Minnesota.
Linda was born in Grand Rapids, MN, on November 15, 1943, to Florence (Steffes) and Raymond DeShaw. Linda graduated from Greenway High School in 1961. Her graduation picture caption stated, “A peppy girl with lots of noise” and that was Linda- enthusiastic, feisty and courageous. Linda loved to have the latest fashion and make up.
Because of her zest for life, she moved after graduation to Minneapolis, MN, and worked at various places such as Cook Paint and Berma Shave.
Linda made many friends, but her high school sweetheart, Gary Blauert, would eventually bring her back to the Iron Range. Gary and Linda married on February 15, 1972, and moved to the legendary Babbitt, Minnesota, where they raised their son John.
Linda worked at the Babbitt Clinic as a receptionist for nearly 30 years. Linda was involved in Cub Scouts, Hockey Club, Lions Club, Babbitt Business Women, and Babbitt Senior Citizens’ Center. Linda enjoyed painting ceramics, crocheting, gardening, bowling, biking, shopping and had a love for animals. Linda could never pass up a bingo game or a pull tab. Linda made crocheted afghans for everyone she loved. Her doilies will be heirlooms within her family and friends.
Linda had to be one of the most generous people known. She would always be stopping by to drop off cookies, a plant, or even milk shakes to her best friend Penny Winsor. Because of her generosity, her family loved Christmas- just as much as Linda.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband, her mother and father and her sister Jeanette, and her daughter Lisa.
Linda will be greatly missed by John, Camille, her daughter in law, James and Elizabeth, her grandchildren, her brother-in-law Jimmy Blauert, his wife Oni, her godchild Jennifer (Krause), her nieces Susy, Lori, and Carrie and her nephews John and David.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. Pius Catholic in Babbitt, MN, at 11:00 A.M. with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
