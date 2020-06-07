Linda Rae (Shimmin) Lokensgard, 58, of St. Paul passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Her strong Christian faith supported her and gave her peace.
Linda was born May 6, 1962 in Virginia, Minnesota to William (Bill) and Frances (Fran) Shimmin. She grew up in Virginia and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1980, as well as the University of Minnesota Duluth in 1986. She worked at the University of Minnesota Law School as Director of Facilities and Events for 28 years. She married the love of her life Jim Lokensgard on a beautiful spring day (March 20, 2004).Linda loved adventure and keeping active with her friends and family. She was active throughout life participating in gymnastics, water-skiing, swimming, biking, rollerblading, marathon running, and gardening along with playing card games, reading and puzzles. Linda’s passion in sports though, was curling. She loved the wonderful grace and etiquette of the game and was always willing to share her love. Some of her many curling accomplishments are: Gold Medal - 2000 Minnesota State mixed Championship, Silver Medal - US Mixed National Curling Championship, and winner of numerous bonspiel competitions. She was also an active member of the International Margarita Curling Club, traveling throughout Europe and North America. She provided her leadership as the St. Paul Bonnie Spieler Club President (1998-2000), as well as being the first female president of the St. Paul Curling Club (2014-2016). Her hard work was recognized by being honored as an Honorary Lifetime Member of both the St. Paul Bonnie Spielers and St. Paul Curling Club.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Bill Shimmin, and mother and father in law, Kay and Bob Lokensgard.
Linda will be remembered by her beloved husband Jim, mother Fran Shimmin of Virginia, sister and brother in law, Joy Shimmin-Olson and Rob Olson, niece and nephews, Jana, Andy and Alex Olson; her Dorton, Peterson, Soper relatives , many caring and supportive friends from Virginia, and St. Paul/ Minneapolis and their loving dog Rexi. Linda, “Shimm’s, “Luci”, “Lu”, “LuluBelle”, “Pinsky”, “Little Pie” was dearly loved and cherished and will be sorely missed by sooo many!
Memorials to the Curl Mesabi Foundation, The Virginia Foundation or the St. Paul Curling Foundation are preferred in lieu of flowers.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
