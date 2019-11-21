Linda S. Rankila, 99, of Tower, formerly of Embarrass and Virginia, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Vermilion Senior Living in Tower.
Linda was born on August 14, 1920 in Virginia to Anselm and Ilna Elizabeth (Haikio) Huhta.. She left school to help the family and received her GED at age 50. She worked as a nursing assistant at the Virginia Regional Hospital.
Linda, always known as “Auntie Dada”, never forgot a birthday of her nieces and nephews. She loved her sauna, knitting, baking, and making quilts and family gatherings; picking berries at age 90 and going on a girl’s only outing to Arizona with her nieces at age 80.
Survivors include nieces and nephews, Sarah (Charles) Young of Duluth, Faye Sundeen of Sun City West, Arizona, Amy Berglund of Lake Vermilion, Soudan; Lori (Tim) Tomsich of Soudan, Thomas (Jayne) Sundeen of Soudan, Linda “Mindy” Sandstrom of Virginia and several great nieces and great nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Reuben Rankila; two brothers, Reino and Arvo Huhta and one sister, Lila Sundeen; Reuben’s family and many friends.
Linda had “SISU”. Some people live long and live well and sad is the day we have to say goodbye. Nakemiin Auntie Dada.
Per Linda’s request, there will be no formal services. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. The family would like to thank East Range Hospice and the staff at the Vermilion Senior Living in Tower for the wonderful care that was given to their aunt. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
