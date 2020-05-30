Lloyd went to his heavenly home on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Marys Hospital in Duluth, MN. Known as Tob by his family, Lloyd was born June 13, 1927 to Lloyd B and Lilly Paull Stanaway in Leonidas. There he grew up the oldest of 16 kids.
He attended primary school at the Leonidas grade school and secondary school at Eveleth High School. With early entry into the U.S. Navy during World War II, he missed his high school graduation. After his time in the Navy he worked many jobs. As the produce manager of the Red Owl Store in Virginia he met and subsequently married Muriel J. Branstrom on October 13, 1951. This year would have been 69 years of marriage.
During their marriage they lived in Parkville raising 7 children: Linda (Steve) Skogman, Gail (Roger)Johnston, David (Carol) Stanaway, Alan (Paula) Stanaway, Roger (Bridget) Stanaway, Ron (Sharon) Stanaway, Barb Johnson.
Lloyd worked as a milkman for Johnson Brothers Dairy. Muriel always joked her kids all came from the milkman! He also worked for the Mountain Iron School District and the Mt. Iron-Buhl School District, retiring as head of maintenance and a bus driver. Many students called him Grandpa! He was a long time attendee of the First Covenant Church in Virginia, and always ready for a camping trip with family and friends. Lloyd was one of the original Holly Shoppe Boutique crafters, using his woodworking skills making toys and other things.
Lloyd was probably the oldest cardiac rehab member, attending of 30+ years and always enjoyed coffee with the guys afterwards.
Survivors include his wife Muriel, his children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Brothers: Robert (Nancy) Stanaway, Donald (Janet) Stanaway. Sisters: Sandy (Jack) LaBarre, Cloie Intihar, MaryLou Pittman, Lloydine (Bill) Pietila, Brother-in-law: John Branstrom. Sisters-in-law: Jean Stanaway, Joy Stanaway, Mary Jane Stanaway, Mary Stanaway, Dorothy Schuknecht, Audrey Branstrom.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Lilly, in-laws Ivar and Lillian Branstrom, Brothers: Jerry, Lee, Gary, David, Jack (John), Richie, Jim, Roy and Tom (Buster)and his wife Dolores. Daughter-in-law Mary Ellen. Grandchildren: Timothy Johnston, Cullen Stanaway, Great grandchildren Jerzey Bacon and Alec Moorhead. Brothers-in law: Bob Branstrom, Bill Schuknecht and Jerry Pittman.
Memorial will be sent to The Alzheimers Association or the American Heart Association.
Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Range Funeral Home - Virginia.
