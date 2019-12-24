Lois Caroline Hill, 91, of Cook, MN passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Cook Care Center.
Lois was born to Axel and Selma (Larson) Storm on September 3, 1928 in Virginia, MN.
Lois grew up and attended school in Cook, MN graduating in 1946. Lois was united in marriage to Arne Arthur Hill on January 11, 1947 in Cook, MN. They were blessed with three children. Sadly, Arne passed away on 11/24/1988. Lois worked as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service for 20 years and was acting clerk of Owen Township for many years. Lois was also an accomplished homemaker who was known for her excellent seamstress and baking skills. She was fun loving, quick with the wit, and often used her dry sense of humor to banter with friends and family.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents: Axel and Selma; her husband, Arne Hill; sister, Jane Mozzetti; brothers: Kenneth, John, and Donald Storm; and an infant brother, Stanley Storm.
Lois is survived by her daughters: Barbara (Bart) Hoag of Darby, MT and Linda (Bob) Martin of Cook, MN; son, Jeffrey (Janice Johnson) Hill of Duluth, MN; grandsons: Todd (Dawn) Seopa and their children Mitchell and Jordan of Minot, ND; Dean Seopa and his children Ryan (Esther) and Morgan of Side Lake, MN; Dave (Shannon) Martin and their children Cole, Dustin (Ashley), and Damon of Cook, MN; Tom (Taryn) Hill of Wichita, KS; granddaughters: Sara (Pete) Niska and their children Jenna and Olivia of Cook, MN; Amy (Rick) Viita and their children Spencer and Macy of Cook, MN; and Ashley (Josh) Johnson of Belgrade, MT; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services per Lois’s wishes. A private family burial will be held in the spring. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com.
