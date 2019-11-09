Lois Ethel Raati Mattson, 86, died peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019, in Duluth, Minn.
She was born on July 14, 1933, to Esther and Elis Raati on the family farm along the St. Louis River in rural Gilbert. After graduating from Gilbert High School, Lois earned a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from UMD and was a County Home Agent for a couple of years in Douglas County, Wis.
On August 10, 1957, Lois married Martin L. Mattson of Markham. During Lois and Martin’s 58-year marriage, they lived in Duluth, Esko and on the Range in homes they built.
Lois was an artist, avid gardener and homemaker, and active in the Finnish-American community. She will be remembered for her warm heart, cheerful nature and her delicious pannukakku.
Lois is survived by Amy (Todd) Mattson Mackinaw of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Dr. Matthew Mattson of Hercules, Calif.; grandchildren Finn Mattson Mackinaw and Rose Mattson Mackinaw of Fairbanks, Alaska; cousins Philip Rannila of Cloquet, David Rannila and John L. Rannila of Texas; Daniel (Karen) Laakso, Kathryn Laakso-Keller, Gretchen (Tim Dubois) Laakso, and Steve (Debi) Laakso, all of Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Martin on Jan. 14, 2016, and grandson Will Mattson Mackinaw.
A memorial service will be held Monday, November 18th at 3:00 pm at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Avenue, Duluth, MN, with a visitation beginning 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Allies of Duluth, Minn.
