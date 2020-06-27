Lois J. Walden, 84,Tower,MN passed away on May 25, 2020 in Sun City, AZ.
Born March 11,1936 in Eveleth, MN to John and Ethel Bozicevich. She attended Eveleth High School. She enjoyed sewing,crafting, antiques,and woodworking. Lois was extremely talented and creative. She had the Holly Days Boutique at her home in Midway for over 25 years. She enjoyed her summers on Lake Vermilion with her family, and her winters in Arizona. On July 24,1953 she married her high school sweetheart Roland Walden. Together they had 4 children.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Nancy) Walden, daughters Karen (Bradley)Forseen and Susan (Roger) Nelson. She had seven grandchildren. Hans Walden, Alissa Walden, Katy(Reid)Romer, Jane(James)Bernard, Abby Polski, Cole Nelson and Hannah Nelson, one brother John Bozicevich and numerous nieces and nephews. Lois is also survived by her significant other, Rich Collins of Sun City Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Roland Walden, her daughter Jeanne, her parents, and 2 brothers, Earl and James Bozicevich.
o
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.