Loma Diane Gullingsrud, age 70, of Twin Valley, MN died on Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Mahnomen Health Center.
Loma Simonson, the daughter of Lyle and Donna (Lunde) Simonson, was born on November 22, 1949, in Mahnomen, Minnesota. Loma was raised on a farm near Flom, Minnesota. Loma graduated from the Waubun High School in 1967 and then pursued a career as a hairstylist after being certified through the Josef’s School of Hair Design in Fargo, ND. On October 30, 1970, she was united in marriage with Paul Gullingsrud, of Gary, Minnesota. They relocated to Biwabik, Minnesota to live their lives together and raise their four daughters. Loma stayed home to be the primary caregiver to her daughters until the youngest reached school age. With her daughters in school, Loma worked at K-Mart in Virginia, Minnesota. After 15 years of administrative work at the Lucky 7 in Biwabik, Minnesota, Loma retired in her early 60’s. After her husband, Paul passed away on October 23, 2009, she continued to live in their home on Bass Lake in Gilbert, Minnesota until April 2018, when she returned to Twin Valley, Minnesota.
Loma enjoyed spending time with family and friends on camping trips, at Christmas celebrations with close family friends, and finding infamous good deals during her annual garage sale trips to the Twin Cities. She was also an avid WE Fest fan and attended the music festival for several years with many of her friends. Loma shared her love through worrying or providing motherly advice and support to her daughters and many close friends. Loma made an imprint on everyone she met with her smile and laugh.
She is survived by four daughters: Melanie Blaeser and Kelly Gullingsrud, both of Virginia, MN, Leah (Jason) Dickinson, Lindstrom, MN, and Lindsay Gullingsrud -Eccles, St. Paul, MN; her stepmother, Joyce Simonson, Gary, MN; two stepsisters, Tonya (Loren) Waldo, Gary, MN and Crystal (Heath) Stene, Ada, MN; eight grandchildren: Nicholas, Nacasia, Ian, Tyler, Tristan, Gavin, Jensina, Amelia; and one great-grandson, Timothy. She is also survived by her special friend Floyd Ovaldson. Loma was preceded in death by her husband Paul, parents Donna and Lyle, and her brother Larry.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Anderson Funeral Home, Twin Valley, MN. A time of gathering will be held one hour before services.
