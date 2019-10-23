Loren Herman Sorheim, 80, of Bagley, MN died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Corner Stone Assisted Living in Bagley, MN.
He was born on October 22, 1938, in Kelliher, MN the son of Adolph and Gladys (Fletcher) Sorheim. He graduated from Bemidji High School in 1958. He served in the US Navy from 1959 until he was Honorably Discharged in 1963. When he got out of the service, he started logging in the Pinewood area, and doing construction in northern Minnesota. He married Carol Grotberg in 1966, they were married for 45 years. In 1975 he moved to the Iron Range and began a career in mining. He worked in mining until his retirement in 2000. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, watching Westerns, and listening to music.
He is survived by his Children, Loren (Tammy) Sorheim, Tracy (John) Zoretich, Bobby (Kim) Sorheim, Marilyn (Doug) Miller, Karen (Ed) Ruby, Dorothy “Dotty” (John) Hurlbert, Arlin (Martha) Sorheim, Robert “Bob” Sorheim, Elroy (Carol) Sorheim; 9 Grandchildren, and 4 Great-Grandchildren, with 1 on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Judith Sorheim, Beatrice McCay, brothers Donald Sorheim, Vernon Sorheim, nephew Matthew Prince, niece Pamela McCay.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
