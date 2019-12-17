Loren Melvin Souder, 81, of Biwabik died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora, MN.
Loren was born on September 14, 1938 to Theodore Sr. and Ethel (Youderin) Souder in Tenstrike, MN. He grew up in Turtle River, and graduated from Bemidji High School, Class of 1957. Loren was employed by Erie Mining Co., later LTV Steel, until his retirement. Loren was united in marriage to Bernice Beck on September 26, 1964 in Biwabik. He was a certified master plumber and boiler operator. Loren and Bernice owned and operated Souder Plumbing. He enjoyed waterskiing, snowmobiling, spending time at his lake cabin, and studying genealogy. Loren took the greatest pleasure in spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years: Bernice; two children: Tammy Souder of Virginia, MN and Terry Souder of Brooklyn Park, MN; two granddaughters whom he adored: Taylor (Sam) DeVries of Bismarck, ND and Sydney (Cody Partch) Souder of St. Augusta, MN; and one brother, Gene Souder of McKinley, MN.
He was preceded in death by three brothers: Theodore, Jr., Lloyd, and Leonard Souder; as well as his parents.
o
Memorial service will be 11 am Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert, MN with Jeff Jones officiating. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Pine Ridge Cemetery in Port Hope Township, MN at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.