Lorna J. (Colombo) Mattila, 88, of Eveleth died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at The Waterview Pines in Virginia. She was born on February 14, 1931 in Sparta Location, Eveleth to Ludvig and Marie (Korpela) Gulbranson. She graduated from Gilbert High School in 1948. Following graduation, Lorna worked at Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Gilbert until she was hired as a clerk at the Eveleth Post Office, later working as the Post Master at the McKinley Post Office until her retirement.
Lorna was united in marriage to Louis Colombo on August 23, 1952 and they made their home on Cedar Island Drive in Eveleth. Louis died on October 5, 1979. On April 10, 1982, Lorna was united in marriage to Robert Mattila and they lived in Britt, Cedar Island Drive in Eveleth, Lincoln Apartments in Eveleth, Rock n Pines in Gilbert and wintered in Mesa, Arizona for ten years. Robert died on August 7, 2007. Following Robert’s death, Lorna moved back to the Lincoln Apartments in Eveleth. She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her friends at the apartment.
Lorna was a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church and Auxiliary to George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post #4456 in Gilbert. She also enjoyed playing bingo at different organizations and casinos. Lorna’s most favorite pastime was cooking and baking. In 2004, she put her favorite recipes in a cookbook to share with others.
She is survived by her sisters; Nancy (Louis Wiirre) Maunu, Linda (Anthony) Starc; brothers, Lawrence Gulbranson, Gary (Sally) Gulbranson; several nephews and nieces, including her special niece, Tracy (Rick) Coldagelli; step-children, Jodi Mattila and Paul Mattila and step-grandchildren, Tyler and Marriah Brownlee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Louis; second husband Robert; step-son, Michael Mattila; sister and brother-in-law, Verna and George Sedgeman; sister, Suzanne Gulbranson; brother, Gordon Gulbranson; brothers-in-law, Edwin Maunu and John Grahek; sister-in-law, Marlene Gulbranson; nephews, Bradley Maunu, Larry and Loren Gulbranson, Troy and Trenton Gulbranson and grand nephews, Paul Connor and Zachary Motley.
The family would like to thank the staff of Waterview Pines and Essentia Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth. Pastor John Dietz will officiate. Visitation will begin at the church at 9:30 a.m. and continue until the time of the service. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
