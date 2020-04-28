Lorna Sue Mattila, 77, of Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Edgewood Vista Memory Care.
Lorna was born June 26, 1942 to John and Aili (Peltonen) Maki. She was a graduate of Embarrass High School. She enjoyed baking, gardening, working on the farm, and spending time with her family and friends. Lorna loved playing cards and board games. She was fond of crocheting and other needlecraft. She will also be remembered for her love of cats. Lorna always enjoyed the little things in life.
She is survived by: step-children, Shirley Mattila, of Excelsior, MN, Donna (Tim) Thomas, of Watertown, MN, Ronald (Krista) Mattila, of Duluth and Paul Mattila, of Virginia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lorna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sulo; and stepchild, Nancy Hummel.
She will be interred at West Pike Cemetery on Friday, May 1. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or to Edgewood Vista Memory Care. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com
