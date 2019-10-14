Funeral Mass for Lorraine Frances Mayer, 88, of Hawthorne WI, formerly of Hoyt Lakes, will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Peter Lambert as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Aurora.
Lorraine died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Northern residence in Hawthorne, Wisconsin.
She was born November 18, 1930 in Mankato, Minnesota to Walter and Cecelia (Aurit) Hiniker. She married Wayne Robert Mayer, her high school sweetheart, on June 5, 1950 in Mankato, Minnesota. Lorraine was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her seven children.
Lorraine was an active member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women and was a sponsor of women in Haiti. She was a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and enjoyed playing Bridge. She and her husband enjoyed dancing and were members of the Dance Club. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with the grandchildren. Lorraine was always known to have a small dog by her side.
Survivors include her children: DeAnn (Michael) Doty of Oxford, FL, Connie Bauer of Virginia, John Mayer of Bozeman, MT, Neil (Eva) Mayer of Hibbing, Jim Mayer of Virginia, Cindy (Bruce) Erickson of Virginia and Tracy Mayer of Champlin; Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Erickson of Coon Rapids; sisters-in-law: Gloria Hiniker of San Antonio, TX and Arvis Hiniker of Carlsbad, CA; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; grandson, Christopher; great-granddaughter, Heavenly; great-grandson, Eric; brothers: Owen, Daryl, Roger, and her twin, Loren; son-in-law, Raymond Bauer; parents: Walter and Cecelia Hiniker.
