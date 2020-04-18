Louis C. Wiirre, 87, of Sparta, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Essentia Northern Pines Care Center. He was born on June 26, 1932 in New York Mills, MN, the son of Jafet and Tynie (Tumberg) Wiirre.
He was married to Patricia E. Ojala on June 13, 1953. During their 47 years of marriage, they lived in Gilbert, Palo, and Midway until Patricia passed away.
Palo was a special place for both with a life filled with farming, family gatherings, and saunas.
Louis was a proud Korean War Veteran who had served in Germany. He was employed by Erie Mining Company/LTV, as a millwright, and retired after 47 years. Louis enjoyed bowling most of his adult life, was an excellent bowling coach. He made many friends throughout his life, and was truly a friend to all, so that whenever he traveled, he had good fortune to run into old friends. He was an intelligent man who had a wonderful adventurous spirit for travel and trying new food during his adventures. When he retired, he enjoyed fishing and spending a few winters in Texas. He lived a life full of love, kindness, and had a great sense humor that he passed onto his family.
Louis and his partner, Nancy Maunu, shared many fun years together and enjoyed their time with friends and family, traveling, and playing bingo.
Louis is survived by his partner, Nancy Maunu, of Sparta, two daughters Debra (Brian) Gulbranson of Circle Pines, Mn, Carla (Matthew) Walker of Claremore, OK, and two sons, Ronald (Meredith) Wiirre of Jacksonville Fl, and Brian (Beth) Wiirre of Superior, WI, Granddaughter/daughter, Holly, grandsons: Erik, Nathan, and Tyler, and granddaughters: Tiffany, Christin, Hilary, Emily, Xavier, Linda, and Carley, greatgrandchildren: Megan, Kyle, Jessica, Matthew, Sydney, Heath, Adam, Aurora, Ravyn, Angel, Anders, Greta, Diana, Nancy’s daughter Nanette (Scott), grandson, Nick , Sister, LeVonne Dertinger, brothers: LeRoy (Mary Ann), Lennes (Donna), Luther, Leland (Angie), and Lawrence (Lois), Brother in law, Wesley Ojala and sister in law, Helen (David) MacInnis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, his in laws, Wesley and Lillian Ojala, spouse, Patricia, son, Thomas, brothers, Leslie and Laverne, brother in law Maurice Dertinger, and sisters in law Carol Carlson, and Rosalyn Ojala.
He will be missed by his very large family and a host of friends that he made over the years.
The world is a better place because he was in it.
Services and a Celebration of Life will be held at later date. Arrangements are with Ziemer-Moglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Louis’ family extends a thank you to the staff of Northern Pines, who gave excellent care and helped the family communicate during this time of isolation.
