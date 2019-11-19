Louis G. Karakas passed away peacefully November 14, 2019 following a lengthy bout with cancer, which he fought valiantly. Louis was born to Luka and Frances (Strajnor) Karakas Sept. 30, 1941, in Eveleth, MN. Louis attended Eveleth schools, graduating with EHS class of 1959. Lou was an all-state goalie for Eveleth High School. He graduated from UW-Superior with a BS in Elem Ed. He played goalie for the UWS hockey team and is in the UWS Athletic Hall of Fame. Lou taught school for one year in Green Bay, WI. He joined Shopko Stores Inc. in 1969, and was the Director of Distribution for 41- 1/2 years. Lou served in the US Army Reserve 1956-1961 and the US Army - Europe 1961-1964 where he played goalie for the US Army Hockey Team.
Louis and Marcia Postudensek were married on June 19, 1965, at Holy Family Church in Eveleth.
Lou was a loyal employee for Shopko. He and Marcy lived in Green Bay, WI; Omaha, NE, and Boise, ID, as his job with Shopko led him west. His people skills were unrivaled and he mentored many people by giving them job opportunities. Lou loved sports and his main passions were hockey and golf. He had a hole-on-one in 2013.
Lou loved coaching, and was a youth hockey coach for several teams in Green Bay including his sons’ teams. He was especially proud of the accomplishments of his sons and grandchildren and followed their activities closely . Lou loved Eveleth and never forgot his roots. only missing the fourth of July there three times. Lou was a devout Catholic and lived a Christian life.
Lou is represented in the US Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of the 1954 Eveleth PeeWee National Championship hockey team under coach Cliff Thompson and in the UWS Athletic Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marcia; sons Kipp (Ruth); and Kraig (Anissa); daughter-in-law Amy Karakas; grandchildren Kierstin (Ryan), Luke (Lisa), Jacob, Elizabeth, Catherine and Grace Karakas; bonus grandchildren Ever and Emanuel Aroca; sister Geraldine Karakas Moen; brother-in-law, John (Cookie) Postudensek; sisters-in-law, Patti Jagunich and Rosemary Mattson; plus numerous relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his father, Louis; his mother, Fran Sikich, and step-father Joe Sikich; and his mother and father-in-law, John and Anna Mae Postudensek.
Visitation Friday, November 22 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Mueller Memorial Funeral Home, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue. Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Saturday, November 23, 1:30 pm, St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110, with visitation one hour prior. Burial in the Eveleth Cemetery at a future date. Mueller Memorial - Lake Chapel MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944
