Louise M. Dicklich age 82 of Waconia and formerly Buhl passed away peacefully Tuesday September 3, 2019 at New Perspective Senior Living in Waconia.
Louise Marie (Sweet) Dicklich was born April 17, 1937 in Hibbing the daughter of Milan and Mildred (Vranish) Sweet. Louise grew up in Hibbing and was a graduate of Hibbing High School.
After high school Louise had worked in the Accounting Department of the State of Minnesota-DNR prior. On October 12, 1963 Louise was united in marriage with Milan “Mike” Dicklich at ST. Vasilije “Basil” of Ostrog Servian Orthodox Church in Chisholm. This union was blessed with children Nikki, Deb and Chad.
Louise is preceded in death by her Husband Milan “Mike” Dicklich; parents William and Mildred Sweet.
Louise is survived by her loving family: Daughters and Sons-in-law Nikki & Greg Aslakson of Waconia, Deb & Michael Quinlan of Loveland, CO; Son Chad Dicklich of Eugene, OR; Grandchildren Micalene Aslakson, Peter Aslakson, Gavin Quinlan, Jude Quinlan, Tori Dicklich, Danica Dicklich, Allie Dicklich, Elliott Kmett, Shaun and Shannon Kjoberg and their daughter Lela; Brother and Sister-in-law Robert “Bob” and Judy Sweet of Hibbing; Sisters Phyllis Eliason of Oakdale, Lois Oja of Hibbing; other relatives and many dear friends.
Funeral service 12:00 PM Saturday September 14, 2019 at Saint Vasilije “Basil” of Ostrog Servian Orthodox Church (543 6th Street SW) in Chisholm with Fr. Milos Zivkovic as officiant. Visitation held at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, MN 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
