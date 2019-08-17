Ludwig Deblack age 96 of Hibbing passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Farview Range Medical Center.
He was born June 5, 1923 to Rudolph and Agnes (Vesel) Deblack in Chisholm, MN. Ludwig was a 67 year resident of Hibbing. He was a 1940 graduate of Chisholm High School.
Shortly after graduation Ludwig joined the Army Air Core and served during WWII as a B-52 bomber pilot as well as a flight instructor.
Ludwig married his wife Conchetta Jerulle in 1952. He worked for Langer Equipment before starting his own company Advance Industrial Sales in Hibbing. Ludwig was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a former member of the St. Leos Catholic Church.
He was also a member of the Engineers Club, the Elks Club, the Hibbing Flying Club and a former member of the Hibbing VFW. Ludwig had a love of gardening, gems and flying, he always stayed active even in his later years.
Ludwig was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf and Agnes, siblings, Victor, Debbie and Mary. Ludwig is survived by his wife, Conchetta, children, Ronald (Karen) Deblack of Hibbing, MN, Diane (Jake) Nichols of Mt. Iron, MN, Lori (Donovan Landgraff) Deblack of St. Petersburg, FL, brother, Jimmy (Dianne) Deblack, Monroe, WI, grandchildren, Theodore, Gavin and Troy Nichols, Andrea Sele, Andrew Deblack, Richard and Katie Deblack and Amber Babich, great-grandchildren, Gino Nichols, Piper Deblack and Gordie Sele.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held at 12:00 noon until the start of Mass at church. To leave a message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
