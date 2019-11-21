Lyle J. Hendrickson, 81, Velva formerly of Eveleth, MN died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in a Velva care center.
Lyle was born July 20, 1938 in Velva, ND to Arnie and Elsie (Kraus) Hendrickson. He grew up in Velva, where he spent time on the Solheim farm during his youth. He attended elementary school at North Prairie School and graduated in 1957 from Velva High School. He worked for Star City Garage after graduation until moving to the west coast.
Lyle followed the construction industry early in his career to California, Washington and Arizona. He became part of the Ironworkers Union in 1960 and also held a membership to the United Steel Workers. He moved to Eveleth, MN in 1975. Lyle was employed at the Eveleth Taconite Mine as a welder and attended trade school for mechanical maintenance.
Lyle was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Landmark) Rosman in 1988. They made their home in Eveleth, MN while Lyle worked in the mine. He retired in 1992 after seventeen years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Elk’s Lodge in Eveleth and also served the community as city council member and was in service to numerous boards over the years. They moved to Velva in 2007.
Lyle attended Oak Valley Lutheran Church in Velva and was a member of the Star City Seniors. He enjoyed spending time cutting wood, attending auctions and ice fishing with his friends on Zipple Bay, Lake of the Woods in his ice shack lovingly named ‘CO$TALOTTA.’ Lyle will be missed by all who were blessed to share in his life.
Lyle is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Velva, brothers-in-law Larry Landmark, Virginia, MN, Chester Landmark, Spanaway, WA, and Frank Fagnan, Grantsburg, WI; sister-in-law Leona Smestad, Minot, ND along with many nieces, nephews and cousins that reside in Norway, Canada and the United States.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Connie Hendrickson and Marlys Libke and brothers Harvey Hendrickson and Bob Smestad.
o
Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Oak Valley Lutheran Church in Velva.
Interment: Velva Community Cemetery, Velva, ND
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the service at the church.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.