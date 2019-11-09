Lyndall Martin Rothlisberger (Lynn) 69 of Kent, Washington passed away unexpectedly November 4th, 2019 at Arbor Village Assisted Living in Kent, Washington.
He was born September 16th, 1950 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Willard and Virginia Rothlisberger.
Lynn graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Babbitt, MN in 1969. He attended Bemidji State University and received his Bachelor of Science in teaching in 1974. After moving to Seattle in 1977 he taught in the Seattle area for 5 years before moving into the private sector working for the Community Services Department for the city of Renton. He retired in 2012 after 30 years of serving others. Known around town as “Mr. Renton”, Lynn was widely known for his open pocket book, helping hand, big heart, and caring attitude when working with the elderly and those with disabilities.
It was while working for the city of Renton he met Jeri Burgin, the love of his life. In 2016 after 34 years, Lynn lost Jeri to MS after caretaking and steadfastly standing by her side during her long illness. His love and devotion to her was a textbook Hallmark storyline made of the stuff that only true love could survive and was the prime example of the man he was.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Willard (2002) and Virginia (2018) and a younger brother, Thomas (1992). He is survived by his brothers Dick (Judy) of Maple Valley, Eugene (Rita) of Newcastle, twin brother, Leonard (Kathy) of Coleraine, Minn. and youngest brother Brian of Des Moines. He spoiled and was loved by nine nephews and nieces, and ten great nephews and nieces.
Lynn was a remarkable man, son, brother, companion, and role model of commitment to others.
We will miss him dearly.
A “Celebration of Life” will be in held in January following the holidays.
