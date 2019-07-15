Lynn Renee Sefcovic, age, 64, of Mountain Iron, MN, passed away peacefully on July 14th, at English Rose Suites, in Edina, MN
On January 25, 1955, Lynn was born to parents Arnold Julius and Maxine Elizabeth (Trimbo) Hawkinson, in St. Paul, MN. On January 15, 1977, in Hibbing, MN she married David James Sefcovic. Lynn spent 35 years working at the Virginia Regional Medical Center going from Staff Nurse to Chief Nursing Officer.
Preceded in death by parents; father-in-law Met Sefcovic, and her favorite aunts, Esther Hawkinson and Ellen Seablom.
Survived by husband, David; daughters, Kristina (Keith) Nystrom, Rebecca (Shannon) Uglem, Elizabeth (William) Heublein; granddaughters, Lola Uglem, Ruby Uglem, Katelyn Nystrom, Kaylee Nystrom; brother, Marc Hawkinson; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A time of gathering held on Sunday, July 21, from 10 am-12 (noon), at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake, MN. A private family burial will be held at Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. In honor of Lynn, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation www.ballardsunderfuneral.com
