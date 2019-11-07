Marcella Shirley Markkula Paulson, age 79 of Menahga, MN passed from this life to eternal life on November 4, 2019 at the Essentia Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Marcella was born in Menahga on August 14, 1940 to William and Selmi (Hietala) Lusti.
She attended public school and graduated from the Menahga High School with the Class of 1958. She was united in marriage to Roger Markkula on May 23, 1959 and their marriage was blessed with four children: Timothy, Steven, Coreen and Darin. Marcella devoted herself to making a loving home for her husband and children.
She was a wonderful cook and baker who will always be remembered for her delicious homemade dishes. The family moved to Virginia, MN after the birth of their first two boys where in addition to caring for her family, Marcella also worked for the Arrow Shirt Factory and put her excellent skills and love for sewing to work daily.
She experienced the heartache of losing her beloved Roger in 1992. She then returned to Menahga and gained employment at the Green Pine Acres Nursing Home. Later, she met Duane Paulson and they were married on May 9, 1998. They built a beautiful home on Lake Moran north of Menahga where they enjoyed gardening, fishing and taking many pontoon rides together.
Duane preceded her in death in 2014.
Throughout her life, Marcella loved to sew, work in her garden and yard and fish. She kept her house immaculate. She especially enjoyed the times she could spend with her children and grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart.
Marcella will be lovingly remembered by her four children: Timothy (Sharon) Markkula of Coon Rapids, MN, Steven Markkula of Virginia, MN, Coreen (Jon) Constatine of Fredricksburg, VA and Darin “Butch” Markkula of Menahga, MN; six dearly loved grandchildren: Michael Johnson, Lukus Constatine, Nicole Constatine, Brandon Markkula, Brett Markkula and Alex Markkula; and one precious great-grandchild, Bella Johnson; her brother, Marvin Lusti of Menahga; her sister, Linda Nori of Aurora; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
o
Private family services are being planned at this time. To leave online condolences please visit www.cardinipearson.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.