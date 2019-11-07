Marcia Carolyn Landborg, 78, passed away on November 4, 2019, at Edgewood Memory Care in Virginia, MN from the complications of Alzheimer’s Disease..
Marcia was born on November 15, 1940, to Oscar and Ada Carlson in Minneapolis, MN. She grew up on her family’s farm in Soderville, MN and was a graduate of Anoka High School. After graduation, she worked for a short time at Honeywell before getting married to Phillip Landborg in 1960 and eventually moving to Northern Minnesota.
Marcia and Phil lived in Eveleth for fifty years where they raised their two children, Brian and Renee. Marcia was a homemaker the majority of her married life. She worked at the Eveleth Vo-Tech in the bookstore after their children were grown.
Marcia devoted her life to her family. She took great pride in caring for her family and making their house a home. She was very active in her church, volunteering for countless activities. She enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, walking for enjoyment and exercise and spending time with her family. She had a beautiful smile, and she was a kind, gentle and wonderful person. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Marcia is survived by her children, Brian (Colleen) and Renee Homola (Craig); grandchildren, Tyler, Kelly, Kyle and Jenna; great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Rasmusson and Linda (Tom) Miller; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ada Carlson, and husband, Phil Landborg.
The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Memory Care and Caring Edge Hospice for the love and care they showed Marcia during her stay.
A private funeral with her family was held at Cron Sheehy Funeral Home with burial at the Eveleth Cemetery.
