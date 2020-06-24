Marcia ‘Marcy’ Ann Gellerstedt

Marcy passed away May 4, 2020, with her children by her side. She is now at peace and reunited with her loving husband Jerry.
Memorials are preferred and may be forwarded to the Bauman Cron Funeral Home.
Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Reverend Father Brandon Moravitz, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
