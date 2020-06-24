Marcia ‘Marcy’ Ann Gellerstedt

Marcy passed away May 4, 2020, with her children by her side. She is now at peace and reunited with her loving husband Jerry.

o

Memorials are preferred and may be forwarded to the Bauman Cron Funeral Home.

Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Reverend Father Brandon Moravitz, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .

To plant a tree in memory of Marcia Gellerstedt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
