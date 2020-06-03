Marcia ‘Marcy’ Ann Gellerstedt

Marcy passed away May 4, 2020, with her children by her side. She is now at peace and reunited with her loving husband Jerry.
Marcia “Marcy” Gellerstedt, a life- long resident of Mountain Iron, MN was born July 8, 1947 the daughter of Joseph and Mildred (Frost) Babbini Sr. She was a graduate of Mt. Iron High School and Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea with a degree as an x-ray tech. Marcy married Gerald “Jerry” Gellerstedt, May 31, 1969, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mt. Iron.
Marcy worked as an x-ray tech at a dental office; librarian for the St. Louis County School System; customer service representative for Anchor/Ferrell Gas; CNA St. Raphael’s in Eveleth, MN; she worked at a RMHC group home and was the head cook for the Mt. Iron-Buhl school.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mt. Iron. Her faith was extremely important to her and she showed it with her musical and educational ministry as choir director and religious education teacher for over 30 years. She was a member of the Mt. Iron-Buhl school board; volleyball line judge for Mt. Iron-Buhl and a member of the Mt. Iron Merritt Days Committee.
Marcy was very proud of her Italian heritage. Nearly every year, she and her children, her grandchildren and other family would gather together to make homemade ravioli’s and sauce….always with vino, for the holidays. Her kids and grandkids were her everything. Everything she did was centered around them; from cooking, to shopping {one of her favorite past times} to attending their sporting and school events. It was all due to her love for them. One of Marcy’s favorite things to do with her granddaughters was to get them all dolled up and watch the Miss America pageant. She never missed an opportunity to make her grandkids their favorite meals.
Marcy is survived by her children: Jason (Pamela) Gellerstedt; Amie (Justin) Bodovinitz both of Mountain Iron; grandchildren: William, Dakotah, Miah, Ella and Sophia; brothers and sisters: Andrea (Lou) Janezich of Eveleth, MN; Joseph (Ginny) Babbini Jr. of Shoreview, MN; Steve (Deb) Babbini of Virginia, MN; Lynne (Jim) Lautigar of Mt. Iron, MN; Kim Babbini of Apple Valley, CA; Tim (Trish) Babbini of Northfield, MN; Mother: Mildred Babbini of Mt. Iron; brother-in-law: Roger (Jan) Gellerstedt of Cloquet, MN; sister-in-law: Carol Gellerstedt of Duluth, MN.; nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by husband: Gerald “Jerry” Gellerstedt; father: Joseph Babbini Sr.; Granddaughter: Hannah; brother-in-law: David Gellerstedt; father-in-law: Louis Gellerstedt; mother-in-law: Janette Gellerstedt.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Virginia Care Center, Essentia Oncology department, as well as the East Range Hospice Staff for the care and friendship they provided to our mother during her courageous 3 ½ year battle with cancer. No matter how much physical or emotional pain she was in, you’d never know, as she’d always respond with “I’m fine” or “everything’s wonderful”.
Memorials are preferred and may be forwarded to the Bauman Cron Funeral Home.
Due to current circumstances, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
