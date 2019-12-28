Marcia Muhich passed away December 23, 2019 after a short battle with Cancer. She was born in Virginia, MN; graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia and received her bachelor degree from UW Stout in Menominee, WI. She had retired in 2017 after a long career in the retail business. She was able to travel and spend more time at the family cabin on Long Lake in Eveleth after she retired.
Marcia is survived by her sisters Michelle Muhich and Monica Muhich; brothers Michael (Mary) Muhich, Marcus Muhich and Mitchell Muhich (Rebecca) and her cherished nieces and nephews Christopher (Kate) Muhich, Nicholas (Erica) Muhich, Katherine Muhich, Alex Muhich, Amanda Muhich, Anthony Muhich and Jacob Muhich and great nieces and nephew Abbie, Grayson and Lily Muhich. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Marcia was proceeded in death by her grandparents Anthony and Frances Muhich, grandmother Lillian Phanuef, parents Robert and Vivian Muhich and her brother Matthew.
In the summer of 2020, there will be a private family service to lay Marcia to rest in the Eveleth cemetery with her parents and brother and then celebrate Marcia’s life at Long Lake.
Marcia requested any memorials be designated to the Ronald McDonald House Upper Midwest Charities, 818 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414 (https://www.rmhtwincities.org/). Private family services.
