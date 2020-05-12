Margaret A. “Margie” Peterson, 82, of Gilbert died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. She was born on June 3, 1937 in Eveleth to Milton J. and Mollie F. (Smoley) Peterson. Margie graduated from Eveleth High School and obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the College of St. Scholastica. She taught in Cloquet, Chisholm, Cleveland and retired from Franklin Elementary in Eveleth.

She is survived by family and friends.

Private family graveside services will be held in Eveleth Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com

