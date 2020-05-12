Margaret A. “Margie” Peterson, 82, of Gilbert died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. She was born on June 3, 1937 in Eveleth to Milton J. and Mollie F. (Smoley) Peterson. Margie graduated from Eveleth High School and obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the College of St. Scholastica. She taught in Cloquet, Chisholm, Cleveland and retired from Franklin Elementary in Eveleth.
She is survived by family and friends.
o
Private family graveside services will be held in Eveleth Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.