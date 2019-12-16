Margaret Anne Holter, 82, of Hoyt Lakes died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Sunnyside Health Care Center in Cloquet.
She was born on May 27, 1937 to William and Anna (Stovick) Fitzgerald in Duluth. Margaret graduated from Stanbrook Hall in Duluth, Class of 1955. She worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth and at White Community Hospital in Aurora. Margaret was united in marriage to Roald Holter, Sr. Margaret was a vital member of the community having volunteered in many capacities. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, having been a past secretary, the Faith Lutheran Church Bell Choir, Our Lady’s Rosary Guild, Meals on Wheels Coordinator, and Girl Scouts. Margaret’s faith was very important to her. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church which she dedicated much of her time. She was a past president of the Queen of Peace CCW, taught religious education, member of the prayer chain committee and Assumption Group, and was the church organist from 1951 until her retirement. Margaret enjoyed music and taught piano and organ lessons. She also took pleasure in crafting and knitting. Margaret was proud of her Irish heritage.
Survivors include her children: Debra (Michael) Servaty, Michael P. (Joanne) Holter, Roald Jr. “Chip” (Sheila) Holter, all from Hoyt Lakes; several grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roald Sr.; brother, William Fitzgerald; son, Bradley J. Holter; and her parents.
Margaret’s family would like to thank the staff of New Journey Residence in Biwabik for the excellent care their mother received.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Peter Lambert celebrating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church with a rosary service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
