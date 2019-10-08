Margaret Jean (Peg) Asplund, age 93, departed this world from Solvay Hospice House in Duluth on Saturday, October 5, into the awaiting, loving arms of her Lord and Savior. Peg was born to Leo T. and Mary Alice Coons of Hibbing on June 13, 1926. Peg married the love of her life, Arthur F. Asplund, on June 13, 1947. They had two children, a son, Thomas Asplund of Babbitt and a daughter, Carol Jean (Alan) Stewart of Minnetonka. In 1955, Peg and Art moved to Babbitt to begin a life-long adventure with their family. Peg worked at Hibbing High School during the first five years of their marriage and then became a Homemaker when they moved to Babbitt.
Peg’s life revolved around her family, Woodland Presbyterian Church, and many dear friends. She was involved in Cub Scouts, Brownies, Presbyterian Women, Church Circles, Bible Study, Church Bazaars and Community Outreach programs. She was a Church Elder.
The “lights” of Peg’s life were her husband, children, grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was happiest when everyone in the family could be home and under her roof. She loved her lake home on Birch Lake. She loved her gardens, the birds, the deer and the incredible sunsets off our point. She loved lying in a reclining chair on the deck and looking for shapes in the clouds above. She liked to name the color tones of blue the sky held for her each day. When Art passed away in 1990, Peg still moved out to the Lake each year by herself. We called her the “Dorothy Molter” of Birch Lake.
In addition to her children, Peg leaves behind her beloved son-in-law, Alan Stewart, her cherished grandchildren Lynsey (Joe) Frantz and Ian (Allison) Stewart, her great-grandchildren, Camilla and Henry Frantz, and Faye Margaret Stewart. Nieces and nephews include Artie Lee, Tom and Kevin Kowalski and David, Jimmy, Kathy and Peggy Golden.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12, at Woodland Presbyterian Church in Babbitt, with visitation to begin at 10:00 a.m. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Dr. Frank Davis officiating. A lunch will be provided following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. Funeral services will be provided by the Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Peg be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Woodland Presbyterian Church.
