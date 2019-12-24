Margaret O. Herrmann, 97, of Biwabik, left this world to reside with our creator on the early morning of Monday December 23, 2019 at her home in Biwabik.
Margaret was born November 3, 1922 in Mayville, ND to Sievert and Mary (Skarperud) Ramstad. She was the youngest of six children and the last survivor of her family of siblings and parents.
Margaret was married to 1941 to Knut Pladson who lost his life in World War II. Together they had a daughter, Marlene (Pladson) Audette. She was later married in 1947 to Ralph G. Herrmann. They moved to Biwabik shortly after and has been a resident ever since. They had three children: Barbara (Doug) Schamberg, Bonnie (Ed Grippe) Robinson and Ralph M. (Crystal) Herrmann.
Margaret was an active member of the Community United Church of Christ in Biwabik, the American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Star and Women’s Fellowship. She was actively involved in selling poppies yearly for the US veterans Memorial Day.
Survivors include her two sons, Ronald and Ralph; three daughters: Marlene, Barbara and Bonnie; five grandchildren: Ryan Robinson, Todd, Brad and Patrick Audette and Jodie Luedtke; nine great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and her husbands, Knut Pladson and Ralph G. Herrmann.
Memorial service for Margaret will be 10:30am Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Community United Church of Christ in Biwabik with Pastor John Szarke officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik, MN. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
