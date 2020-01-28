Margaret Ogden Steenerson of Hoyt Lakes, MN passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019 with her three children at her side. She was 99 years young and a beloved Mother, “Nana,” and Great Nana. She had a love of the outdoors including traveling, camping, fishing and hunting.
Her hands were busy with beautiful embroidery work, and knitting.
She was active within the Faith Lutheran Church choir of Hoyt Lakes. She had a love of reading and later in life, audio books. She was a passionate Order of Eastern Star member. She adored her grands and greats and prayed for them on a daily basis.
She was proceeded in death by her husbands Delmar Ogden, and Berdine Steenerson, her mother Violet Miller, her father Edwin Peterson, stepfather Homer Miller, and stepchild Richard Steenerson.
Margaret “Peggy” is survived by Dawn (Gary) Lawrence of Pelican Rapids, MN, Kurt (Marilynn) Ogden of East Grand Forks, MN, Keith (Leslie) Ogden of Cavalier, ND. Larry (Kendra) Steenerson of Hoyt Lakes, MN, Robert Steenerson of Hoyt Lakes, MN, Bev (Joe) Mirau of Hoyt Lakes, MN, ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren.
o
A “Celebration of Life” memorial service during her “Heavenly 100th Birthday,” July 18, is planned in the Park Rapids area.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.