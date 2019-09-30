Marian “Sandy” Bodkin, 50 year resident of Crane Lake, MN passed away at age 85 on September 23, 2019 at Oak Hill Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN. Sandy was born April 12, 1934 in Denver, Colorado to Clifford and Delora (Meiner) Meyer.
Sandy grew up in Wayzata, MN. Following high school, she earned a bachelor and master degree in Elementary Education from the University of MN . She taught at Westview Elementary School, Hopkins MN School District from 1956–1976. She worked for the US Postal Service as postmaster in Crane Lake from 1988 to 2000.
Sandy was united in marriage to John Patrick Bodkin on December 23, 1961 at Wayzata Community Church in Wayzata, MN .
Every summer, John and Sandy traveled north from Minneapolis to Crane Lake, camping at Grassy Bay, eventually building a simple cabin on Bear Island. After retirement in 1976, they moved permanently to Crane Lake building a new western cedar log home.
Sandy was an avid outdoors enthusiast including frequent and multiple fishing trips in summer and snowmobiling in winter. Sandy had talent for golfing and enjoyed cross-country skiing. As a passionate fan of the MN Vikings, regular attendance at the games was a must, tailgating and all. She maintained formal gardens at home and had a special love for black-eyed Susans and purple violets which she encouraged to grow throughout her yard.
Like her father, Sandy lived a life of community service. She was a fine role model with a steady, even and kind temperament. Sandy was a life long learner and reader. She was a true friend to many and was never heard to murmur a cross word about others.
She was a devoted member of Crane Lake Chapel where she played the piano every Sunday. She taught piano lessons in her home. She generously offered her home to others, including providing a winter home for students, summer housing for workers at area resorts and for visiting sportsmen coming to town for the weekend.
A prolific quilter, Sandy would be found to have multiple projects at various stages of design. Sandy was known for her unique use of color in quilting. She generously gave them away to friends, family and neighbors as well as to be auctioned at Duck’s Unlimited, the Fall Ladies Church Luncheon and many other fund raising events. She along with fellow quilters regularly sent large numbers of quilts to hospitalized children.
Sandy is survived by her brothers Richard (Patricia) Meyer of Maple Plain, MN, Frederick (Christine) Meyer of Wayzata, MN, brother-in-law James Filipczak of Columbia, Maryland, step-children Michael (Cynthia) Bodkin of Omaha, Nebraska and Cathy (Pat) Callagy of Kansas City, Missouri, multiple step-grand children, nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her step-mother Ellen (Erickson Wilson) Meyer, brother and sister-in-law Donald and Jean Meyer, sister Carol Filipczak, niece Paula Field and nephew Mark Filipczak.
Sandy enjoyed a full, responsible and loving life. She loved going to church and loved a good party. She is dearly missed by her many friends, family and neighbors, many life-long from far and near.
Humble thanks are offered to staff at Oak Hill Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN for their kind, loving hands-on care. Memorials honoring Sandy are preferred to Crane Lake Chapel or to Crane Lake Fire Department towards completion of a helicopter landing pad.
o
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Crane Lake Chapel in Crane Lake, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the service. Burial will follow at Forest Home Cemetery, Buyck, MN. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com .
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.