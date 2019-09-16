Marie Elizabeth Vaida, 85, of McKinley died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Waterview Pines in Virginia.
She was born on August 28, 1934 to Ann Krantz in Eveleth. At a very young age, Marie was adopted by John and Teresa (Purkat) Malovasich. Marie grew up in McKinley and attended the Gilbert High School, graduating in 1952. She continued her education at the Virginia Jr. College and Saint Scholastica where she earned a bachelor degree in education. Following college, Marie taught at the Soudan School and later as a librarian at the Gilbert Library where she retired after twenty-four years. Marie was united in marriage to Joseph Vaida on July 26, 1958. Marie was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Biwabik and their women’s circles, the St. Scholastica Scholarship Board, and the Arrowhead Library Board, and later, the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, baking, gardening, and canning. Marie will be remembered for her willingness to help her friends and neighbors whenever they needed her.
Survivors include her two sons: Joseph (Sharon) Vaida of McKinley and John Vaida of Detroit Lakes; three grandchildren: Jade, Jeris, and Catelin Vaida; four great-grandchildren: Kayden, Kelsi, Elise, and Logan; a sister-in-law: Bette Dolinar of Soudan; and niece and nephew: Mary Murray and Mike Dolinar.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; an infant daughter; her parents, John and Teresa Malovasich; her biological mother, Ann Krantz; a brother-in-law, Roger Dolinar; and her father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Katherine Vaida.
Funeral Mass will be 10 am Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Biwabik with Fr. Peter Lambert celebrating. A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Wednesday at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with a rosary service at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to mass at the church. Inurnment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik at a later date.
