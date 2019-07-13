Marilyn K. Bray, 66, of Chisholm, went home to be with the Lord on July 1st. She spent her last few weeks surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Marilyn graduated from Cherry High School in 1970. She went to college to be a lab technician and decided to follow her passion as a seamstress. Marilyn worked more than 30 years making draperies and creating custom window treatments. She was an active member of her church and considered that to be her second home and family. Marilyn was an avid gardener and was a member of the Hibbing / Chisholm Garden Club. She enjoyed spending the summer days outside working in her flower gardens and enjoying the beauty that they bestowed. Marilyn was soft spoken, kind, and always willing to help anyone she could.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Rudolph Maki; grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Kathy Salo of Virginia; son, Nathan (Colleen) Bray of Cherry; brothers, Rudi Maki of Hibbing and Gary (Debbie) Maki of Cherry; sisters, Carol (Glyn) Skinner of Palo and Debra (Dennis) Maki of Maine; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
o
A Celebration of Life and visitation will be held at the Chisholm Baptist Church on Saturday, August 17th at 11 a.m. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.