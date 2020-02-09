Marilyn Kivela, 52, of Biwabik, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth.

Marilyn Kivela was born August 18, 1967 in Virginia to Reynold and Mary (Kervinen) Kivela. She graduated from Roosevelt High School. Marilyn worked as a waitress at the Royal Café and Old Mexico.

Marilyn enjoyed shopping and especially being a grandma. Investigation Discovery was one of her favorite channels.

She is survived by her daughter, Amber Lammi of Virginia; father, Reynold Kivela of Virginia; grandson, Clinton Seguin, Jr.; brother, Steven (Becky) Kivela of Tower; significant other, Bryan Holm; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary; sister, Jackie; and infant brother, James.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

