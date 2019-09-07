Marilynn E. Pelkey, 78, of Babbitt, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Babbitt with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

