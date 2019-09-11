Marilynn Elizabeth Pelkey, age 78, of Babbitt, passed away September 6, 2019 at Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital in Ely, MN surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born September 14, 1940 in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada to Rev. William and Elizabeth (Knack) Krueger, the oldest daughter of four children.
She was married December 5, 1959 in Marble, MN to Clarence E. Pelkey of Pengilly, MN. To this union, four children were blessed: Mark, Sheree, Susan and Kay.
Marilynn graduated from Greenway High School and attended Duluth School of Beauty Culture. Marilynn was an on-going active member of The Good Shepard Lutheran Church community: Sunday School teacher and Superintendent, Ladies Aide, Altar Guild, Cradle Roll and Vacation Bible School. Her hobbies included knitting, gardening and crafts. She had collections of spoons, Precious Moments, baskets and angels. She enjoyed cooking, camping, dancing, roller-skating and being a “snowbird” in Lake Havasu, AZ. She enjoyed doing circle word books, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and playing penny slot machines. She loved hummingbirds, the color red, roses, country music and her grand-dog Sandy.
Marilynn is survived by her beloved husband of almost 60 years Clarence, her children Mark (Heidi) Pelkey, Sheree (Dean) Coan, Susan (Tony) Erni and Kay (Larry) Gregg, five grandchildren Amber (Ryan) Diebold, Dennis (Kassi) Coan, Sara (Eric) Milbridge, Genoa and Benjamin, and two great-grandchildren River and Huntleigh, her sister Kathy (Mike Doud) Sliva, brother Brent (Jill Weisser) Krueger, and sister Pam Krueger, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rev. William and Elizabeth Krueger.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, her 79th birthday at 1:00 pm at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Babbitt with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will be served following the service. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.