Marion Faith Lind, age 62, a longtime resident of Virginia died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Essentia – St. Mary’s, Duluth. She was born April 2, 1957 in Virginia, the daughter of Arne and Tyne (Maki) Alto and was a Mountain Iron High School graduate. Marion was a homemaker for many years, and later worked for Fingerhut and Fortune Bay. She was a member of Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church in Virginia, and a longtime member of the Virginia Woman’s Bowling League. Marion enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening, taking road trips, and the family cabin on Lake Vermilion. She cherished being a grandma.
Marion is survived by her children: Mindy (Jerry) Rumpl of Virginia and Jason (Ashley) Lind of Farmington; grandchildren: Logan, Owen, Delilah and Olivia; siblings: Karen (Larry) Luoma and Ronnie (Debi) Alto all of Mountain Iron; sister-in-law: Ruby Alto of Virginia; special friend: Jeff White of Mountain Iron and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister: Mavis Papin.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church in Virginia. Deacon Kari Olson will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are the preferred way to honor Marion’s memory.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
