Marion Fay Sutich, 94, of Mountain Iron passed away February 23, 2020 at Essentia Health in Virginia.
Marion was born to Oscar and Alma Edstrom on January 21, 1926 in Virginia, MN. She grew up and attended school in Mountain Iron, graduating from high school in 1944. On August 5, 1950, she was united in marriage to John Sutich. They settled in Mountain Iron and raised two children. During their marriage, they built two homes. The first was located in the Costin area of Mountain Iron and the second in South Grove. She lived there until November of 2017 when she moved to Edgewood Assisted Living in Virginia, MN.
Over the years, she enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She was passionate about politics and would engage in a spirited conversation with anyone who was willing. She was very proud of the raspberry bushes she planted in her back yard and made many pies, sauce, jam and shortcake with them. She was a very good cook and baker. Family favorites were her sarmas, apple strudel, pies, and potica. Marion liked to keep busy and tried her hand at many crafts. She also knit numerous sweaters and baby afghans.
Marion was a life- long member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mountain Iron and sang in the choir for many years. She volunteered at the AEOA, did crafts at the nursing home, baked and worked at church bazaars, was a member of the Lion’s Club and Legion Auxiliary.
Family meant everything to her. She loved having her children, grandchildren, & great-grandchildren around her. Holidays were special occasions at her house. Christmas tradition centered around the making of potato sausage. Those memories will live in our hearts forever.
Survivors include her children: Richard (Fern) Sutich of Mountain Iron, Sandra (Brien) Smeltzer of Aitkin; Grandchildren: Jaclyn (Chris) Rahnasto of Duluth, MN, Trevor Johnson of Las Vegas, NV, Allison (Ali) Shah stationed in Bangkok, Thailand, Justin Johnson of Brainerd, MN; and six great-grandchildren; Brinley, Evan, Jacob, Noah, Tessa & Tenley; sister-in-law Nancy Edstrom; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband John in 1985, her parents; Oscar & Alma, her brothers; Oscar, Russell & Richard.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
