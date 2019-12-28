Marion Lenore Dahl, 82 of Virginia, MN died December 22, 2019 at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, MN.
Marion was born March 7, 1937 at home in Eleva, WI to Palmer and Helma (Austin) Larson. She graduated from Eleva-Strum Central High School in 1955. She married Richard B. Dahl February 4, 1956 to become a Navy Wife. The couple had two children, Rebecca and Robert. The Family moved to several Duty Stations around the Country until Richard’s Retirement from the Navy in 1974. The family then settled in “Gods County” at Aurora, MN.
She was a very devoted Wife and Mother to her family. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, feeding the deer and especially tending her all her beloved dogs and cats over the years.
She has been at Edgewood Vista for 3 years and prior to this had lived with her Children at the home of her son (in Hutter) for 7 years.
The Family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful loving care Marion received from the Staff at Edgewood during her stay with them.
She is survived by and will be sadly missed by her son Robert and Grand Children Jacob and Elizabeth. Also by her Sister Lucille Grey of Rochester, MN and many nieces and nephews in MN and WI.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Palmer and Helma Larson, husband Richard B. Dahl, daughter Rebecca Dahl, sisters and brothers-in-law Lillian (Marvin) Nyseth, Myrna (Elmer) Gunem, Pearl (John) Holstad, Shirley (Joseph) Halama.
Also brothers-in-law Conrad Dahl, Clair Grey, sister-in-law Sharon Dahl, nephews LeRoy Nyseth, Jarvis Holstad and Patrick Holstad.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday January 3, 2020 at Ziemer- Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor Mickey Olson officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Biwabik, MN followed by lunch at Biwabik Township Hall in Hutter.
