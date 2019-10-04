Marion Lois Birk, 93, of Hoyt Lakes died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
Marion was born on August 20, 1926 to Ole and (Edith) Larson Hove in Grafton, ND. She graduated from Grafton High School, Class of 1944 and then worked as a loan officer for Production Credit Association. On June 4, 1947 she was united in marriage to Arleigh Ingle Birk. She worked at the Mart in Hoyt Lakes and later as the Activities Director at Salmi Homes. Marion and Arleigh also owned and operated Forest Lane Resort. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Marion enjoyed quilting. Marion was greatly loved and loved greatly.
Survivors include her husband, Arleigh; children: Lois (Robert) Dunne of Pennock, MN, Caryl (Dan) Kaler of Burnsville, Bruce (Sandra) Birk of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Brian (Kathie) Birk of Tower, and Kathryn (Bruce) Feroe of Hoyt Lakes; eight grandchildren: Sara (Andrew) George, Matthew Kaler, Lisa (Lee Sherwin) Birk, Phillip (Megan) Birk, Rebecca (Jeremy) Nissila, Carly (Ross) Malo, Heidi (Matt Comnick) Feroe, and Erica Birk; four great-grandchildren: Frederick George, Logan Nissila, Olive Fox, and Norah Comnick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three siblings: Willard Hove, Helen Moe, and LaVerne Tharalson; and her parents.
Marion’s family is grateful to the staff at Essentia Health-Northern Pines for the love that was showered upon their mother.
o
Funeral service 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2019 Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes with Pastor Eric Roth officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.