Marion Saranpaa, 94, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Waterview Shores Assisted Living in Two Harbors.
Marion Lilly Saranpaa was born on December 12, 1924 in Embarrass, MN to Mike and Anna (Kujala) Pyhala. She was the youngest of 17 children. She married Floyd A. Saranpaa on June 15, 1945 in Virginia, MN. They made their home in Embarrass, MN.
Before Marion got married, she had been employed as a folder for the Model Electric Laundry in Seattle, WA. Three months later, she was employed as a mechanic for Boeing Aircraft Co., during WWII, building B17s and B29s.
After Marion got married, she attended schools at Embarrass, Babbitt, and Virginia to attain her GED. Marion had to leave school to find employment to pay for a much-needed surgery for a severe sinus infection, that was the reason why she moved to Seattle, WA.
Marion was a life long member of the Embarrass and Pike Apostolic Lutheran Church. She had been the treasurer of the Embarrass Church since 1974. She loved the Lord and taught Sunday School for 17 years. Marion and her husband loved attending all the church conventions, traveling east and west.
She was a reporter for the Embarrass Area News for the Range Facts paper in the 1940’s. She was also a radio announcer over WKKQ, giving the Babbitt-Embarrass Area News for 3 years. Marion was also a Fire Warden for Embarrass Township for 70 years. She was the bookkeeper for the Saranpaa Saw Service. She also had the honor of being Grand Marshal at the Embarrass Fair, sharing the honor with Dorothy Bruno.
She loved gardening and for many years, she displayed her produce and canning at the Embarrass Fair. One year, being the top winner with 23 ribbons, 20 of the blue. She raised chickens and sold eggs, and raised collies and sold puppies. In her spare time, she enjoyed exercising Race Horses.
She loved her husband and her family. Marion and Floyd had the best 52 years of marriage. She was blessed and will be very much missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; all her brothers and sisters; and her husband, Floyd Saranpaa in 1998.
She is survived by her son, Steve Saranpaa; grandson, Jeff (Janell) Saranpaa; granddaughter, Julee (Kyle) Borg; son, Kirk Saranpaa; daughter, Kathy (Mike) Duich; granddaughter, Angela Duich; and many, many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Pike Apostolic Lutheran Church in Embarrass at 1:00 pm with visitation one-hour prior. Pastor Jon Salo will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
