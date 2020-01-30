Marjorie D. Trembath, 86, of Ely, passed away at the Cook Nursing Home on January 30, 2020.

She was born on July 2, 1933 in Merrill, Wisconsin to Emil and Alma Utecht.

She married Russell (Tom) Trembath on July 27, 1952 in the old First Lutheran Church in Ely.

Marjorie enjoyed her time at the cabin and her flowers. She was the bookkeeper at Trembath’s welding business for over 50 years. She especially loved dogs.

She is survived by her husband Tom, her son Keith (Patty) and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Robert and Richard.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. First Lutheran Church in Ely with visitation one hour prior. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

Service information

Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
915 East Camp Street
Ely, MN 55731
Feb 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
915 East Camp Street
Ely, MN 55731
