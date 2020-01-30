Marjorie D. Trembath, 86, of Ely, passed away at the Cook Nursing Home on January 30, 2020.
She was born on July 2, 1933 in Merrill, Wisconsin to Emil and Alma Utecht.
She married Russell (Tom) Trembath on July 27, 1952 in the old First Lutheran Church in Ely.
Marjorie enjoyed her time at the cabin and her flowers. She was the bookkeeper at Trembath’s welding business for over 50 years. She especially loved dogs.
She is survived by her husband Tom, her son Keith (Patty) and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Robert and Richard.
o
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. First Lutheran Church in Ely with visitation one hour prior. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.