Marjorie Grace Elaine Groves was born July 8, 1934, to Vernon and Stella Grace (Bakke) Miller. Marjorie passed away February 10th, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Enid, brother Merlyn and her loving husband of 47 years, Neil Groves.
Marge spent her childhood in Virginia, Minnesota and graduated from Virginia High School in June of 1952. She had already met the love of her life, Neil, and they were married on June 5, 1954. They celebrated the birth of their first daughter, Kathleen, in 1955. The young family moved to Los Angeles, CA in 1957 and welcomed the birth of their second daughter, Karen Rochelle. In 1958, their third child and only son, Michael, was born. Then 1963 brought the birth of their fourth child and third daughter, Brenda Grace.
The family moved to Tulsa, OK in 1968. Marge worked in various positions in payroll and bookkeeping. Her first and greatest love however was always her family. She lovingly cared for her husband, Neil, and her mother, Grace, until they passed five days apart in January of 2002.
Marge has resided in the same home for more than 50 years. She welcomed nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren into her life that she cherished with her whole heart.
