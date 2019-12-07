Marjorie Kathryn (Danielson) Johnson

Marjorie Kathryn (Danielson) Johnson, 88, of White Bear Lake died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Olga and Aron Danielson; her husband of 62 years, Morris “Moe” Johnson; her brother, Joseph Danielson; and her great granddaughter, Karin Elizabeth Talsness.

Survived by her children, Cheri Beth (Robert) Talsness, Kristin Hella, and Craig Hella Johnson (Philip Overbaugh); 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Mavis Brown; sister-in-law, Lillian Ingersoll; several nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.

o

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11a.m. at Lutheran Church of Peace, 47 Century Ave South, Maplewood. With visitation held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul and also one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

