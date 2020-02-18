Our family sadly lost a great man on Monday, February 17th, 2020. Mark Andrews passed away after a four-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. He fought this disease with incredible strength, courage, and positivity. He was born January 6, 1963 in Duluth, the son of Donald C. and Joan (Nienaber) Andrews, and married Debra Boril on September 4, 1993 in Virginia.
Mark worked at Northern Engine for 28 years. He served on the Board of Directors of Care Partners where he was an advocate for those diagnosed with cancer. Mark loved spending time with his family and friends on the lake (especially Rainy and Pelican) or in the woods hunting. He had a dry sense of humor and enjoyed telling jokes and making people laugh and smile.
Mark is survived by his wife of 26 years: Deb; sons: Alex Andrews and CJ (Jaclyn) Andrews and their expected first grand-daughter: Aida Marie (June, 2020); Mother: Joan Andrews; Mother-In-Law: Evone Boril; brothers: Steve (Nancy), Greg (Nancy), Chuck (Sara); sisters: Cheryl (Billy) Grigg, Linda Johnson, Kim (Dave) Ollila, Mary Andrews, Lisa (Lee) Laakso; extended family and friends. He cherished being “Uncle Mark” to his army of nieces and nephews and they all loved him to pieces.
He was preceded in death by his Father Don Andrews and Father-In-Law Richard Boril.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 on Friday, February 21st at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 306 2nd Street South, Virginia, MN 55710. Reverend Father Brandon Moravitz will be the Celebrant. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Church.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to Care Partners at P.O. Box 217 Eveleth, MN 55734.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
