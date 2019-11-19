Mark Matthew Kennedy

Mark Matthew Kennedy, 65, of Fridley, MN passed away on November 13th, 2019.

Survived by his wife, Coreen (Marklund) Kennedy; daughters, Christy (Matt) Swedell, Susan (Jeremy) Dallmann; son, Matt Kennedy; sisters, Carol (Bob) Umhauer and Barbara (Larry) Lund; and 5 cherished grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents, Beatrice (Kislia) Kennedy and Curtis Kennedy.

Services will be held spring of 2020. Arrangements by Cavallin Funeral Home of Two Harbors. To sign the online register book please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.

