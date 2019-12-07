Mark R. Tuuri, 56, of Biwabik and formerly of Eveleth died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora. Mark was born on March 21, 1963 in Eveleth to Clifford and Patricia (Nemanick) Tuuri. He graduated from Eveleth High School in 1981 and the Minnesota School of Business.
Mark was an insurance agent and owned Mark Tuuri Insurance Agency in Eveleth. He was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church and the Eveleth Lions Club. Mark enjoyed the outdoors; snowmobiling and hunting and loved spending time at the cabin. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially college hockey. Mark’s pride and joy was his son, Ryan and time spent with him.
He is survived by his son, Ryan; parents, Cliff and Pat of Eveleth; his siblings, Kevin (Angie) Tuuri of Hayden, ID, Tim (Tina) Tuuri of White Bear Lake, MN, Mary Derby of Walla Walla, WA, Janice (Joe) Maple of Minneapolis, MN, Jennifer (Jim) Saybolt of Minneapolis, MN; his beloved dog, Tobie and cat, Molly; numerous nieces, nephews and two great nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Michael Garry. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
