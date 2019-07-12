Marlene D. Doig, 65, of Virginia passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born on January 10, 1954 in Virginia to Donald and Mildren (Kallio) Doig and worked at St. Raphael’s Health and Rehabilitation Center in Eveleth as a nurse for 15 years.
Marlene was a U. S. Navy veteran and was the Past Commander of American Legion Post 239 of Virginia, and served with the Post’s Color Guard.
Survivors include children Jeffrey, James, Nicholas, Rikki and Samantha; 3 grandchildren and 3 sisters, Denise, Evonne and Gretchen.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Garth.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia with American Legion Chaplain Donovan Goblirsch presiding. Military rites will be accorded by the Virginia Servicemen’s Color Guard. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
