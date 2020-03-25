Saarela, Marlene E., age 82 of Farmington, formerly of Biwabik, passed away March 23, 2020. Marlene Elizabeth Saarela was born on September 16, 1937, to Mary (Gnidica) and Joseph L. Pucel in Ely, Minnesota.
She graduated from Ely Memorial High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the University of Minnesota, Duluth.
On July 23, 1960, she married Dan Saarela, son of Helia (Kopponen) Saarela and the late Daniel Saarela, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely. Marlene was a faithful member of St. John’s Catholic Church of Biwabik. S
he was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph & Mary Pucel; her brother Joe Pucel of Ely; and many dear friends & relatives. Marlene is survived by her best friend, loving companion and husband Dan; her dearly loved children & grandchildren: Tim and wife Laura, & children Neal & Erin (Brian Sebring); Greg and wife Karen, & children Maddie, Ryan, & Reid; Susan and husband Bob Lubovich, & children Taylor (Dustin Filan), Alec (fiancé Courtney Gray) & Jordan; Kerry and husband Paul Beton, & children Rachel & Jake; great-granddaughter Brooklynn Saarela; brother Richard Pucel; sisters-in-law Janice Pucel and Lorene Pucel, Jean Saarela, and many nieces and nephews all dearly loved.
Family was all important; Family was all there is and never to be sacrificed.
o
A Celebration of Life will be held in Biwabik, MN at a later date. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com.
