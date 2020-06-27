Marlene J. Kari, 84, of Blaine, formerly of Embarrass, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Park River Estates in Coon Rapids.
Marlene June Kari was born June 26, 1935 in Biwabik to Evan, Sr. and Martha (Erickson) Kinney. On June 18, 1955, she was united in marriage to Howard Kari in Embarrass.
She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Kari and Lynn Catherson, both of East Bethal; sons, Robert (Susie) Kari of Ocoee, FL and Patrick Kari of Fridley; grandchildren, Josh, Justin, Brandon, Brianna, Jacob, Erik, and Callen; 8 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; son Roger; brother, Evan, Jr.; and sister, Eileen Dahl.
A private family burial will take place at Waasa Cemetery. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
